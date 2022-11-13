Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

