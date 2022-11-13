Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Okta Stock Up 10.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

