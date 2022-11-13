Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $17.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Forian Trading Up 2.7 %
FORA opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
