Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $17.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Forian by 74.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 445,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $846,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

