Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDPYF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $47.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

