Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHVF opened at $327.32 on Friday. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.21.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.