Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of RHHVF opened at $327.32 on Friday. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.21.
Roche Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.