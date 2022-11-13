Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.74.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

