Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 59.24.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 33.89 and a 200-day moving average of 31.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,519 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 49.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

