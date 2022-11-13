RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of RNG opened at $40.12 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 167,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $2,753,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 385,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

