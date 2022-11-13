Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 7.00.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.25. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of 0.98 and a 52-week high of 12.75.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 468,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at 38,284,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 123,588.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,545 shares in the company, valued at 4,144,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,284,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,309 shares of company stock worth $2,171,704 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.