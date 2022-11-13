Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.
Shares of RYTM opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
