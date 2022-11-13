Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXEEY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rexel from €20.30 ($20.30) to €18.30 ($18.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexel from €23.30 ($23.30) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY stock remained flat at $18.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

