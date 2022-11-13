Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,857. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50.

