Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,857. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPHW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.