Reviewing Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Smiths Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Consumer Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A Global Consumer Acquisition N/A -29.25% 1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smiths Group and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smiths Group and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smiths Group $3.42 billion 1.94 $1.36 billion N/A N/A Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smiths Group and Global Consumer Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smiths Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Smiths Group beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, and construction markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

