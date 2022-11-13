Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 5,611 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

