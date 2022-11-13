Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $8.58 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $187.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

