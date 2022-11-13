Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.90 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

