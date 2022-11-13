Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

