Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.