Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

