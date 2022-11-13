ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.47. 978,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

