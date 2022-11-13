Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.13 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $132.69 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

