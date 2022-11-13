Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Critical Survey

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Renasant pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 2 3 0 2.60 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 2 0 2.50

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Renasant.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 24.05% 7.38% 0.95% Western Alliance Bancorporation 37.86% 21.50% 1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.67 million 3.27 $175.89 million $2.80 14.51 Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 4.05 $899.20 million $9.35 8.20

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Renasant on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

