RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $174.23 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $187.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,417 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

