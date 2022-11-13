Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.82. 634,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.