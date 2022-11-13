Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

