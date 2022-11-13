Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Shares of BA stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.31. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

