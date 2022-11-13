Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.