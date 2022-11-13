Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for 2.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

