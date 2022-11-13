Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average is $263.99.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

