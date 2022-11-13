Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41.

