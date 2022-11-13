Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,985,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,977,000 after purchasing an additional 975,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

