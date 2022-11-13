Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

