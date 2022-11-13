Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 106.5% in October

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RLBD stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 362,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,957. Real Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Real Brands alerts:

About Real Brands

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.