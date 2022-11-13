Raymond James Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

