Raymond James Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$87.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.44.

EQB stock opened at C$55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. EQB has a one year low of C$44.81 and a one year high of C$82.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

