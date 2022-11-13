Raymond James Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$16.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

VerticalScope Price Performance

VerticalScope stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.30.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

