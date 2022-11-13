Raymond James Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $12.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.
Shares of IAS stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
