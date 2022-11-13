Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $255.65 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 30% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,880,311,500 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
