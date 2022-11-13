Rarible Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $37.66 million and $1.33 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00016392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00581868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.59 or 0.30308581 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

