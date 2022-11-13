Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.14 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.14 million and $6.48 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.01694452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.01781460 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

