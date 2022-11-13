RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Stock Down 2.9 %

RDCM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

