Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

