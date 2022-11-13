Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Quotient Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 388.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 227.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

