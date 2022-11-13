Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Quotient Technology Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
