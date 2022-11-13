QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.35. 868,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,475. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 16.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 152.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

