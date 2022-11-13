Quantfury Token Price Tops $9.43 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.43 or 0.00055892 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $94.34 million and approximately $9,003.25 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.31152038 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $129,537.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

