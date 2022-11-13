Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 115.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

