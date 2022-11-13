Qtron Investments LLC Takes $444,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

