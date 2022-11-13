Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

