Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

