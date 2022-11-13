QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $2.22 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00013466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $4,802.78 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00581390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.86 or 0.30283658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.23065108 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,581.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

