PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of PRTC stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $29.07. 2,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PureTech Health

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

